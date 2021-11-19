Google Nest devices, Amazon Echo speakers and more are on sale

You can currently save some bucks while you can take the first steps to make your home a smart home, as there are several smart products on sale. First up, we found the Google Nest Hub Max receiving a $50 discount at Adorama, which means that you can pick up your new smart display with a 10-inch touchscreen display with built-in Google Assistant for $179. This will be a great tool for checking out the weather, seeing your notifications, calendar appointments, making and receiving video calls, watching your favorite content, and controlling your other smart devices.

If you’re not really interested in smart displays, you can also pick up the Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker that is receiving a 40 percent discount, meaning that you can get yours for just $60, as it will get you $40 savings. It will play your favorite tunes, and it will also help you to control smart devices in your home. Finally, the Google Nest Mini is seeing a 49 percent discount. In other words, you can get one for $25.

We then jump over to Amazon.com, where the latest Echo smart speaker is receiving a 40 percent discount so that you can purchase one for $60. This smart speaker will also help you to control your smart home, but instead of using Google Assistant, you will use Alexa. However, you can make this setup more complete when you go for the Echo plus two Echo Dot smart speaker bundle, which will get you three devices for $160, and you still get to save $40.

And if you want a smart speaker for less, you can also consider the previous generation Amazon Echo Dot that sells for just $20 after a 50 percent discount. The best part is that you can also get this model bundled with other products to get even better savings. For instance, you can get the gen-3 Echo Dot with an Amazon Smart Plug for $45 after a $20 discount. The next option lets you pick up a Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb with your smart speaker for just $20 after a $34.99 discount that represents a 63 percent discount. Finally, get a Ring Video Doorbell Wired with your Echo Dot for $42 after a 58 percent discount that translates to $57.99 savings.