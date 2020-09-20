We’re expecting Google’s next event to be action-packed. We are expecting to get the new Google Pixel 5, as well as the 5G version of the Google Pixel 4a, as well as a new Android TV dongle codenamed Sabrina, and a new Google Nest Audio smart speaker. Said speaker has now been leaked in a couple of renders that seem rather interesting.

The new Nest Audio is expected to launch alongside the new Google Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G on September 30. Since mid-June, this Nest smart speaker started popping up, going by the codename ‘Prince.’ Almost a month after its first appearance. Prince was also leaked directly from Google to the guys over at 9to5Google, where we see a nice picture of the new-Nest =-branded smart speaker and a short 12-second video.

Now, the guys from WinFuture have posted new renders of this device, as a Japanese regulatory agency revealed them. These images are the real deal, as Google has already confirmed that this is indeed the design of its upcoming smart speaker, which could launch under the Nest Audio brand. It is believed that it will be a rather tall speaker with a design that will help it fit in tight spots without having to take up much space and four centered lights that would activate whenever it receives voice commands or when it replies.

The Google Nest Audio speaker would also house a standard microphone mute switch that would disable it to react to the hotword. This switch would be placed in the upper part of the back panel to facilitate its access. The “G” logo is also visible, closer to the bottom, where we also find the power plug with a white cable, which is expected to be removable. It should be available in at least two color options, a dark gray variant called “Charcoal” and a light gray version, which will be known as “Chalk,” but we’re also expecting it to be available in pink/sand and light blue.

Source 9to5Google

Via WinFuture