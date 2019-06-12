Android

Google moving hardware production out of China

Just as we heard that Apple could move Foxconn iPhone production out of China in order to mitigate U.S.-China trade war consequences, a Bloomberg report talks about how Google is moving production of Nest thermostats and server hardware out of China, to avoid punitive tariffs.

The report cites unnamed people familiar with the matter who also claim that Google shifted most of its U.S.-bound motherboard production to Taiwan, avoiding the 25% tariff.

Meanwhile, several other reports confirm rumors surfaced recently about Google lobbying in favor of Huawei. The Android-maker recently said that the U.S. ban itself on Huawei was a threat to national security, and that the Alphabet Inc. company would like to continue supplying Android to Huawei.

