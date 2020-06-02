Google had scheduled an event on June 3 after canceling the Google I/O event. The company was also supposed to announce the release of Android 11 Beta on June 1 for the public. However, the event was postponed due to the ongoing tension across the United States.

Despite the delayed release of Android 11 Beta, Google is reportedly rolling out the Android 11 beta OTA update on some Pixel 4 devices. The latest development comes from @mishaalRehman on Twitter. However, it is unclear whether the users were on the most recent Developer Preview or if they were running official software.

Rather than be super vague about this, I'll just say it up front:



Two people DMed me saying they got the Android 11 beta OTA update on their Pixel 4 XL.



Build #: RPB1.200504.018 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 1, 2020

One of the recent leaks showcased the power button menu in Android 11 that looks a lot different after receiving a major design and functional overhaul. Further, you can check out the major Android 11 features here.