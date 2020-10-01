Google introduced its high-end Pixel 5 smartphone earlier today, alongside the more affordable Pixel 4a 5G. On the surface, the two phones look promising and the general consensus from the tech community is that the lower asking price of Google’s new smartphones might attract more consumers towards the Pixel family. However, it appears that Google has set a rather modest target when it comes to the sale of Pixel 5 in 2020. As per a Nikkei Asia report that cites sources privy to the matter, Google plans to produce only 1 million units of the Pixel 5 this year, thanks in no part to a lower sales target.

However, the number of Pixel 5 units produced this year could fall as low as 800,000 units depending on the reception it gets. Google has trimmed down its sales estimates due to the cumulative effect of two factors – the coronavirus pandemic slowing down the global smartphone market and Google failing to meet the sales target of its Pixel smartphones last year. Google sold 7.2 million smartphones in 2019, falling short of its target of shipping 8-10 million units, as per IDC data.

On top of it, the coronavirus pandemic has also put brakes on Google’s plans of manufacturing all of its smartphone models in Vietnam as well, in a bid to move some production away from China amidst growing geopolitical tensions. “Google gave a relatively conservative order forecast this year because its flagship Pixel 4 did not sell well last year, and because COVID-19 is causing their team to stay on the safe side concerning handsets for now,” a source close to Google was quoted as saying by Nikkei Asia.

To recall, pre-orders for the Pixel 5 have already gone live in the US and it will be available starting October 15 in nine countries. However, Google will sell Pixel 5 in fewer markets, with India being one of the major omissions where the Pixel 5 won’t hit the shelves. Overall, Google has reportedly set a production target of 3 million units for all three smartphones it has launched so far this year – the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 4a. So far, the Pixel 4a appears to have received a positive reception due to its aggressive asking price of just $349, and might prove to be the key shipment driver for Google in 2020-2021, just like the Pixel 3a did in the previous financial year.