Back in 2017, Google introduced Android Go – a lighter version of the core Android OS optimized for low-end smartphones that pack 1GB or lesser amount of RAM. It now appears that the company is planning to revise the base RAM requirement for smartphone hardware to classify as Android Go devices, upping the minimum criteria to 2GB of RAM starting his year.

Here’s what an allegedly leaked internal document (via XDA-Developers) says:

Beginning with Android 11, devices with 512MB RAM (including upgrades) are not qualified for preloading GMS.

All new PRODUCTS launching with Android 11, if they have 2GB RAM or less, MUST return true for ActivityManager.isLowRamDevice() API, and launch as an Android Go device.

Starting in Q4 2020, all new PRODUCTS launching with Android 10, if they have 2GB RAM or less, MUST return true for ActivityManager.isLowRamDevice() API, and launch as an Android Go device.

Previously launched 2GB RAM devices in standard GMS configuration SHOULD NOT convert to Android Go configuration via MRs or letter upgrades. They will remain standard Android

As per the document, all smartphones packing 2GB of RAM or less and running Android 10 will qualify as Android Go devices starting Q4 2020. Moreover, if an OEM is looking to launch a phone that runs Android 11 and has 2GB of RAM or less, it must be marketed as an Android Go device.