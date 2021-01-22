It appears that two of Google’s key products – Messages and Duo – will soon stop working on ‘uncertified’ Android devices. But what are certified and uncertified Android devices though? To put it briefly, Google has its own certification program for devices that adhere to its Android security and permissions guidelines, do not ship with any pre-installed malware, and come with Google’s own suite of security features as part of the Google Play Protect service. And oh, they also offer access to essential Google servies such as Google Play, and Google’s own apps. Right now, HUAWEI’s newer phones would fall under the uncertified category, as they rely on its own HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem instead of Google’s solution.

Oof, the Google Messages app will stop working on uncertified devices (eg. many Huawei phones) starting March 31st. pic.twitter.com/IqgM5MCsMh — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 20, 2021

Now, back to the departure of Google Messages and Duo from uncertified devices. As per strings spotted in the Google Messages apps, the app will no longer work on such devices once March ends. “On March 31, Messages will stop working on uncertified devices, including this one,” the string says it in a clear and comprehensible fashion (via XDA-Developers).

HUAWEI and Honor devices with GMS are the main victims here

In the past, Google has allowed uncertified Android phones to sideload the app and use it without a hitch. And since the app doesn’t require users to sign-in with their Google account, there was barely any major trouble here. However, it appears that the honeymoon period is finally over, as the Google Messages app will simply stop working on such devices. It appears Google wants to ensure that security and privacy of users’ conversation is not jeopardised, now that it is doubnling down on its RCS efforts.

Like Google Messages, Google Duo will soon stop working on uncertified Android devices.



Google will pull the plug on March 31, 2021, and will give a 14 day grace period to give users the opportunity to download Clips and call history. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 22, 2021

But Google Messages is not the only app that will become non-functional on uncertified Andriod devices. As spotted by the folks over at 9to5Google, the Google Duo app has started notifying users that the app won’t work on their uncertified Android device. “Duo is going away soon. Because you’re using an unsupported device, Duo will unregister your account on this device soon,” says the warning message. Google will give a grace period of 14 days after March 31 to let users download all their data such as videos and call logs though.