When Tiled View started rolling out for Google Meet back in April, Google also announced that a noise cancellation feature will arrive soon. Well, the AI-based noise cancellation feature is now available to Google Meet users on the web client, and will soon make its way to the Android and iOS platforms as well.

Serge Lachapelle, G Suite director of product management, demoed Google Meet’s noise cancellation trick on video. The feature will be enabled by default in Google’s video conferencing app, and from what we saw in the demo video, it is extremely efficient at the job of negating background noise.

The noise cancellation feature will detect and negate audio interference from slamming doors, animal sounds, keystrokes, kids’ noise, the rustling of plastic, and more common disturbances you might encounter while attending a video call from home. The company is working to feed a bigger data set to the machine learning model for it to become more efficient and accurate at denoising audio input.

Source: VentureBeat