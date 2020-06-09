When Tiled View started rolling out for Google Meet back in April, Google also announced that a noise cancellation feature will arrive soon. Well, the AI-based noise cancellation feature is now available to Google Meet users on the web client, and will soon make its way to the Android and iOS platforms as well.

Serge Lachapelle, G Suite director of product management, demoed Google Meet’s noise cancellation trick on video. The feature will be enabled by default in Google’s video conferencing app, and from what we saw in the demo video, it is extremely efficient at the job of negating background noise.

The noise cancellation feature will detect and negate audio interference from slamming doors, animal sounds, keystrokes, kids’ noise, the rustling of plastic, and more common disturbances you might encounter while attending a video call from home. The company is working to feed a bigger data set to the machine learning model for it to become more efficient and accurate at denoising audio input.

Source: VentureBeat

You May Also Like
With YouTube gone, HUAWEI joins hands with Dailymotion
HUAWEI will use Dailymotion’s video player technology in its entertainment app to offer video content, both local and international.
Slack partners with Amazon as rivalry with Microsoft Teams heats up
Slack Calls will switch to Amazon Chime, and it will now offer deeper integration with AWS Chatbot and Amazon AppFlow platforms.
Amazon planning a “summer sale” starting June 22 to revive business after lengthy slump
Amazon’s upcoming sales fest might last 7-10 days and is reportedly an invite-only event for sellers.