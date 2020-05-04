Earlier this week, Google added a nifty Gmail integration that allowed users to make Google Meet calls from within the email service itself. So far, this feature has been limited to G Suite customers, but it has now started to show up for regular Gmail users as well.

We have come across multiple social media posts in which users have shared screenshots of a new Meet option in the Gmail sidebar on the web. Within the Meet header, users will see two options – Start a Meeting and Join a Meeting.

As the name makes it evidently clear, the Start a Meeting option will let users launch a Google Meet call directly from Gmail, while the Join a Meeting tool will allow users to participate in a video call. To recall, Google recently made its video conferencing tool free for anyone with a Gmail account.

