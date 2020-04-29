Google Meet – the search giant’s own video conferencing solution and budding Zoom rival – has so far been limited to G Suite customers. In a surprise move, the company has now made Google Meet free for anyone with a Gmail account.

The rollout will be done over the next few weeks and users across the globe will be able to sign up for Google Meet starting early May. Those who are on the free tier will get access to features such as scheduling, screen sharing, real-time captions, and the new tiled view.

Google Meet will be accessible via meet.google.com on the web, or via the eponymous apps that are now available on the Play Store and App Store. Those who are using the free version of Google Meet can only make calls that are 60 minutes in duration, but this limitation will only be enforced starting in October 2020.

