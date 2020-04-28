Google Meet recently added a nifty Gmail integration, tiled view, and a low light mode, with the goal being capitalizing on the booming demand for video conferencing solutions. The bet seems to have paid off, as the company is now adding 3 million new Google Meet users per day.

“Last week, we surpassed a significant milestone. We are now adding roughly 3 million new users each day, and have seen a thirty-fold increase in usage since January. There are now over 100 million daily Meet meeting participants”, Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed in Alphabet’s latest earnings call.

Earlier this month, the search giant announced that it was adding two million new users each day. However, Google Meet still has a lot of catching up to do in order to match its main rival – Zoom – which has over 300 million users globally.