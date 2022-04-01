Google Meet integration with Google Docs, Sheets and Slides will enable seamless collaboration

In the past two years, Google has made Google Meet one of the best and most popular tools to conduct conference calls and stay in touch with family and friends. The company took extra measures to make it not fail, and it went as far as integrating it into Gmail. Today, Google announced a lot of new changes that are coming to Google Meet, including new integrations with other Google services such as Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Google announced that it will integrate Google Meet into its other core products, such as Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. When you fire up a document to sign or look over, you’ll be able to chat with your colleagues and continue focusing at work. The same feature will be supported while editing a spreadsheet, or making a new slide for a presentation in Google Slides. The feature was announced last year, and it looks like Google had a few setbacks and had to pull it back until now.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Additionally, Google Meet will now support picture-in-picture (PiP) using the Chrome browser. Users will be able to pop out the floating window on top of other applications and see up to four tiles of meeting attendees. The PiP window can be resized and moved anywhere on the screen, allowing you to get work done while having a chat with colleagues.

Google also announced that it’s now rolling out automatic noise cancellation on all Google Meet hardware, including Logitech, Acer, and Asus products. The company says it should be a great and efficient way to reduce outside noise that could bother conference calls and meetings. Users will also be able to add their own personal video tile from Companion mode and their laptop camera, making it easier for everyone to see expressions and gestures.

The company also announced several other new features that help users get work done in a safe and secure environment using encryption, and there’s also a new way to share private calls with up to 100,000 people via a livestream.