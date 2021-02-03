google meet
Image: Google

Google Meet has been the go-to platform here at Pocketnow for weekly meetings where we talk about work (of course) and eating an unhealthy amount of pizza. However, I’ve often found myself joining a call with my mic accidentally turned off or realizing too late that the lighting is bad. If you can relate to my weekly online conference fiasco, Google Meet now has a solution – a virtual ‘green room’ to make sure you’re meeting-ready before you actually hop in.

Fix your mic, speaker, webcam, camera angle, and your hair before you join a meeting

“You can use this new functionality to confirm that peripheral devices are properly configured and corrected, to check that your network connectivity is good, and to understand the impact of noise cancellation on your audio,” says Google. And in case a problem is detected, a warning or tip will appear to help users troubleshoot the issue. The new Google Meet feature has already started rolling out and might take up to 15 days to appear for the target user base. (More on the ‘target user base’ below!)

READ MORE: Google Meet won’t limit the duration of your calls to 60 minutes until March next year

Before joining a Google Meet conference call, users will now see a ‘Check your audio and video’ button below the camera feed. Tapping on it will open a virtual ‘green room’ where you can see a preview of how you’ll look in the meeting, change the preferred mic and speaker settings (if necessary), and adjust the camera preference if you have a discrete webcam attached to your PC and don’t want the in-built webcam to make you look like a blurry and grainy mess. God knows why we pay a thousand dollars on a laptop, only to be disappointed by their terrible webcams!

Unfortunately, you gotta be a Workspace customer to access the green room tool

Google says the new ‘green room’ feature in Google Meet will help users find issues such as an unintentionally muted mic, a secondary screen with a missing speaker, background noise, and poor lighting to name a few. However, the new Google Meet will only be available to the following paid tiers of Google Workspace (erstwhile G Suite) customers

Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits.

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
You May Also Like
app store nutrition label pocketnow
App Store nutrition labels aren’t always honest about data collection and tracking: Report
An independent test has revealed some app nutrition labels on App Store were inaccurate, and Apple doesn’t verify them all before going live.
Edge pocketnow
Microsoft Edge gets a password generator and alerts for compromised credentials
Edge browser is getting an in-built password compromise alert system called Password Monitor that checks the dark web for leaked credentials.
Twitter verification january pocketnow
Twitter is making it easier for researchers to analyze tweets
It will not include tweets from suspended accounts.