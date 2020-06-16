In a bid to make Google Meet even more easily accessible, Google is offering a deeper integration for its video calling solution inside the Gmail app for Android and iOS. Now, you can directly attend a Google Meet video call by just tapping the ‘Join‘ button in the invite sent to you on Gmail. In simple words, you no longer need the Google Meet app.

And just to make sure that you don’t miss out on a scheduled meeting, users will soon see a huge ‘Meet‘ tab at the bottom in the Gmail app. Users can tap on it to see upcoming meetings scheduled in Google Calendar and join those that are lined up.

But there’s more that the new Meet tab has to offer. In the Meet tab, users can instantly start a video call, create a shareable meeting link, and even schedule a meeting by tapping on the ‘New meeting‘ button.

There’s also a Join with a code button to let users join a video call by using a code. And in case you find the new Meet tab at the bottom too distracting, you can remove it by tapping on the hamburger menu and unchecking the Meet box.