Well, it seems that now every major smartphone company wants to give us a foldable smartphone. One of the first companies to deliver working foldable devices is Samsung, so we could perfectly say that it is one of the OEMs that has more experience in this field. On top of that, its Samsung Display division seems to be getting ready to help several companies to achieve their goal of entering the foldable phone segment. Rumors have already mentioned Apple, Oppo, and Xiaomi to be working with Samsung foldable displays, but the latest report claims that Google is also planning on giving us a foldable phone.

It seems that Samsung Display will generate tons of money for Samsung thanks to its foldable OLED displays. These foldable panels are already proving that they are able to withstand everyday use in Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip. However, we will start to see more Samsung foldable displays other phones, as a new report claims that Samsung Display is getting ready to work with Google, OPPO, and Xiaomi. The report says that Samsung Display is looking to ship up to one million foldable OLED panels to different companies in 2021, including the companies mentioned above.

It seems that OPPO may have decided to go for a clamshell-designed phone that will look like the Galaxy Z Flip or the Moto RAZR. Still, rumors claim that OPPO’s option would feature a 7.7-inch panel that would be larger than the one found in the Galaxy Z Flip. Xiaomi, on the other hand, is expected to give us a device that would look more like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 or the Huawei Mate X2. China’s Apple already showcased a prototype last year that featured a 7.92-inch foldable display, but recent information suggests that the new device would arrive with an 8.03-inch panel. Now, going back to Google, there’s no information about the possible design of its possible folding device, but it’s rumored that it has asked Samsung Display to develop a 7.6-inch foldable OLED panel.

The good news is that Google is the worse when keeping secrets, so if the company is indeed working on a foldable device, we will most likely start to see a leak or two pop up in the near future. However, this device could also stay as a prototype that never gets to hit the shelves, but only time will tell.

Source The Elec

Via SamMobile