google maps pocketnow

Google has announced that its Maps will start directing users along the routes which are estimated to generate the lowest carbon emissions. The estimations will be based on traffic, slopes, and other factors. The new feature is set to launch in the US later this year. It will eventually roll out to other countries as part of Google’s commitment to helping combat climate change through its services.

The company said in its blog post that unless users opt-out, the default route will be the “eco-friendly” one. If an alternative route is significantly faster, Google will offer choices and let users compare estimated emissions. “What we are seeing is for around half of routes, we are able to find an option more eco-friendly with minimal or no time-cost tradeoff,” Russell Dicker, a director of product at Google, told reporters on Monday.

Google is said to derive emissions by testing across different types of vehicles and road types. It draws on the insights from the U.S. government’s National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL). Further, the road grade data comes from its Street View cars as well as aerial and satellite imagery.

That being said, the potential effect on emissions from the upcoming feature is unclear. Last year, in a study of 20 people at California State University, Long Beach, the university researchers found that participants were more inclined to consider carbon emissions in route selection after testing an app that showed estimates. However, this is a minute data sample size.

The tech giant has also announced that it will start warning drivers about travel through low emissions zones where some vehicles are restricted in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and the UK – starting June. Moreover, soon Maps users will be able to compare car, biking, public transit, and other travel options in one place instead of toggling between different sections.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

You May Also Like
YouTube Shorts in the US
The US gets another TikTok competitor in the form of YouTube Shorts
The number of Indian channels using Shorts has more than tripled since the beginning of December alone.
TikTok sale
TikTok will force personalized ads on users starting April 15
Starting April 15, you can’t block ads based on your TikTok activity, but you can opt out of those based on data collected by advertisers.
Google
Google cuts Play Store commission fee to 15% for most developers
Google’s reduced commission will come into effect starting July 1, 2021.