Google Maps updated with additional voice guidance for visually impaired

Google is celebrating World Sight Day by updating its Maps application and adding features aimed to help legally blind and vision impaired users. These features will materialize in more detailed voice guidance, as well as new types of verbal announcements for walking trips.

Google is proud that these features are not only for people with vision impairments, but they have also been built, from the ground-up, by such people. Announcements include whether or not the user is on the correct route, the distance until the next turn, the walking direction, approaching large intersections, re-routing when necessary, and more.

The new features are already rolling out to Google Maps on Android and iOS, and they are available in English in the United States and Japanese in Japan. Additional languages and countries will be added soon, according to Google.