A recent teardown of Google Maps v10.31.0 beta reveals that the company is planning on adding another layer to the application. Called “Lighting”, once enabled, it will highlight just how well the streets are lit during night time.

The feature is still in development, but the folks over at XDA Developers found the strings, and the descriptions for the feature.

It is unknown, at the moment, when the feature will go live, or whether it will be region specific. However, once it does, it will help you avoid darker alleys and maybe opt for a well lit street instead. Check out the strings below:

<string name="LAYER_SAFETY">Lighting</string> <string name="SAFETY_LAYER_ONBOARDING_DIALOG_BODY">Yellow lines show streets with good lighting</string> <string name="SAFETY_LAYER_ONBOARDING_DIALOG_BUTTON_START">Start</string> <string name="SAFETY_LAYER_ONBOARDING_DIALOG_NO_LIGHTING_INDICATOR">No lighting info available</string> <string name="SAFETY_LAYER_ONBOARDING_DIALOG_POOR_LIT_INDICATOR">Poor to no lighting</string> <string name="SAFETY_LAYER_ONBOARDING_DIALOG_TITLE">See how brightly lit the streets are</string> <string name="SAFETY_LAYER_ONBOARDING_DIALOG_WELL_LIT_INDICATOR">Good lighting</string> <string name="SAFETY_LAYER_TOOLTIP_PROMO">New! See how brightly lit the streets are</string> <string name="SAFETY_LAYER_UNAVAILABLE">"Lighting view isn't available at this zoom or in this region"</string> <string name="SAFETY_LAYER_ZOOM_IN_SNACKBAR">Zoom in more to see lighting data.</string>

Source: XDA Developers