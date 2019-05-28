Android

Google Maps speed trap and speed limit alerts start rolling out

Rumors of Google Maps getting crash and speed trap reports first surfaced at the end of last year. Then, in January, users in select locations, including the United States and Brazil, have started seeing speed limit warnings while using the app, and now reports suggest that speed camera alerts and speed limit indicators are rolling out to Google Maps users in several countries.

Even though there is no official wording on this, users in the following regions might see speed trap alerts: Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the UK, and the US.

Speed limits could be displayed for Google Maps users in Denmark, Poland, as well as the United States. Even though these features are present in Waze, and Google acquired Waze in 2013, it took six years for the functionality to be adopted by Google Maps.

