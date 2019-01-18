Google Maps speed limit feature popping up in several locations

Shortly after introducing real time ETA in October of last year, Google Maps was rumored to bring crash and speed trap reports to your navigation. That didn’t happen yet, but another useful feature is popping up for some users in the United States. This functionality was present in the past as well, but it was limited to users in the San Francisco Bay Area, and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

AndroidPolice reports that users in New York, Los Angeles, and Minnesota, are starting to see these speed limits popping up on their Google Maps apps. Since there haven’t been any major Google Maps app updates recently, this is probably due to Google flipping the switch on the feature on their end.

Considering that the Waze app, which has been Google-owned since 2013, already has this feature, it was just a matter of time until the Google Maps app inherited it. Let us know if you’re seeing this on your end, and drop us a comment on where you are located.