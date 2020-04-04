A lot of people are currently in self-isolation or quarantine across the globe due to the coronavirus epidemic and rely on takeout or food delivery. To help them, Google Maps has now started to highlight such locations nearby to save users the trouble of searching them.

On opening Google Maps, you’ll now see individual Takeaway and Delivery buttons at the top. Tapping on any button pulls up a list of restaurants nearby that offer delivery or takeout facility. You can also proceed to check out the menu, service timing, and customer reviews for each outlet.

The new Google Maps feature is definitely a neat touch, but unfortunately, there is no integration with services such as Uber Eats or Door Dash. The updated Google Maps interface is now live for users in the US and India, but might be available in other regions as well.