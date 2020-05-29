offline google maps

According to Google, more than 2 billion people on the planet—about 25 percent of us or more —either don’t have an address or have an address that isn’t easy to locate. We take these strings of numbers and words for granted.

To tackle this, the company launched ‘Plus Codes’ in 2015. These are essentially digital addresses derived from latitude and longitude coordinates, which can be used to identify any location. It is now being integrated to Google Maps for Android. Plus Codes will come in handy when you don’t know the exact address (i.e. street name, lane, etc) or when your current location does not appear with a name on Google Maps.

You need to simply tap the blue dot on the map that represents your current location to create a Plus Code. It will bring you to a screen that shows the six-digit Plus Code along with some other useful info and options.. You can then copy the code and share it with others.

Source: Google

