Google I/O 2021 is live and the first news of the day is about Google Maps. The company CEO Sundar Pichai says that the past year has renewed the purpose of Google. It has the singular goal of building a more helpful Google for everyone. The company recently announced that its Maps will start directing users along the routes which are estimated to generate the lowest carbon emissions. Now, more features build on that.

Google Maps will get 150K bike lanes. It will soon help you take the most fuel-efficient route. The estimations will likely be based on traffic and other factors. It is likely to roll out to other countries as part of Google’s commitment to helping combat climate change through its services. It is part of Google’s effort to offer the default route as “eco-friendly” one.

The company has already announced that an alternative route is significantly faster, Google will offer choices and let users compare estimated emissions. “What we are seeing is for around half of routes, we are able to find an option more eco-friendly with minimal or no time-cost tradeoff,” said Russell Dicker, a director of product at Google.

Google is said to derive emissions by testing across different types of vehicles and road types. The Maps will now identify which are the best roads based on weather and other problems using AI. Google has already announced that it will start warning drivers about travel through low emissions zones where some vehicles are restricted in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and the UK – starting June.