Some Google Maps users on Android can create public events

If you are using Google Maps on an Android phone, you might be among the lucky few who have this options enabled. Discovered by AndroidPolice, the feature is pretty simple, and it does what its name implies: it allows you to let other Google Maps users that you’re holding, or you’ve spotted, a get-together.

It is only available on Android, and only, for the time being, for a handful of users. If you are among those, all you need to do is fire up the Google Maps application, got to the Contribute tab, hit Events, then Add a public event, and just follow the instructions. Editing and deleting an event is just that easy.

Engadget reports that there are several regional limitations at the moment. While Google didn’t directly respond to an inquiry about the feature, it appears that this is going out to a small portion of the user base, rather than being a widespread roll-out.

Images via AndroidPolice