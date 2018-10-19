Google Maps update brings real-time ETA

In a recent blog post, Google made the announcement that the new and improved Maps application just got better. Journey sharing is improved for Android devices, and available for iPhone users. With this feature you can share your ETA with your loved ones and keep your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

The way the feature works is simple and intuitive. You start your navigation and tap the up arrow button, and select “Share trip progress”. You’ll be presented with the option to share your live location, route, and ETA with your favorite contacts.

Additionally, Maps brings ETA sharing to third party applications as well. You’ll be able to share via Facebook Messenger, Line, WhatsApp, and more. Once you’ve reached your destination, location sharing will be turned off.

As far as the kinds of trips that can be shared are concerned, these are driving, walking, and cycling navigation. Check your Play Store or App Store for the latest version of Google Maps.