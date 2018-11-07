Crash and speed trap reports coming to Google Maps?

Google acquired Waze in 2013 and we’ve been waiting to see whether the Maps app will get some sort of Waze-inherited features. AndroidPolice reported that Google might be adding incident reports to its Maps application after finding some hints during an APK teardown. However, as of lately, some Google Maps users are starting to see some incident reports in their applications.

These incident reports are probably showing for a very small number of users, but people on Reddit have already started seeing them. The way this would pop up is straightforward and you’ll probably notice it in the app’s user interface.

While navigating, check to see whether you have a Report button on the bottom of the screen. If you do, tapping that will bring up the option for you to report either a crash, or a speed trap. Check out the screenshots at the top of this article to see what you’re looking for. If and when Google decides to push this feature permanently live, and more and more users will be reporting incidents, you will benefit from the information on your way to your destination.