Google recently announced that it will launch new initiatives to support the Black community. Moving forward in the same direction, Google has today announced that merchants or businesses owned by black people can now add a Black-owned business attribute to their profile that will be visible on Maps and Search listings.

The attribute is identifiable by a round logo with three rust-toned lines running diagonally across it and a black heart in the middle. The Black-owned attribute for business profiles in the US was created in collaboration with the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. and has been launched to help businesses showcase the fact that they are owned by members of the Black community.

Thanks to the attribute, which appears below the highlights section of a business listing on Search and Google Maps, users can identify a Black-owned business and extend their support. Additionally, Google is also integrating the attribute into the digital skills training programs offered by the company to black business owners.