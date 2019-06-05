Google Maps adds on-screen speedometer

Food orders, speed trap and speed limit indicators, and popular restaurant dishes are just a couple of features Google has been recently adding to Google Maps. The application is getting smarter and smarter, and, according to reports, some users are seeing on-screen speedometers displaying the current driving speed in the app.

Where available, the setting can be turned on or off in the app’s settings, under Navigation Settings. Android Police reports that it doesn’t fully work with Android Auto just yet, so, in order to benefit from the feature, you’ll have to rely on your smartphone, and a car mount.

The feature is likely going to roll out to more and more regions in the coming weeks and months. Initial reports have it working at least in the U.S. and Belgium.