Google Maps has introduced a host of new features that will help people commuting in a time when restrictions and disruptions are commonplace, and providing them the necessary information in advance might be extremely useful. To start things, users will now see alerts from local transit agencies about restrictions, if any, on the route they are looking to take.

crowdedness-10.43.gif
Users can check crowdedness data and also contribute their experience too.

They will also see alerts on the directions screen while driving, informing them about checkpoints and other restrictions that they are expected to respect. Additionally, Google Maps will remind users to go through the eligibility rules and facility guidelines when they are navigating a coronavirus testing center or a medical facility.

busyness-10.43.gif
One can now see how crowded a station is at any particular time

Moreover, it is now easier for public transport users to check how crowded a boarding spot or station can be, based on data contributed by other Google Maps users. The crowdedness predictions will be available under the Transit Details section when users look up for Directions. Also, one can now check when a transit station is more or less crowded at a particular time.

Source: Google Blog

You May Also Like
Apple buys a machine learning startup named Inductiv to improve Siri
Inductiv is behind the creation of a technology that uses AI to automate the identification and correction of errors in data.
Gmail’s new Quick Settings menu lets you easily customize the look of your inbox
The Quick Settings menu will let you quickly apply a theme, choose an email density layout, play with the inbox type, apply a reading pane, and do more.
Microsoft rolls out the new Edge browser with Windows 10 update
All your passwords, favorites, shortcuts, and even open tabs in the older Edge browser will be moved seamlessly to the new Chromium-based avatar of Edge.