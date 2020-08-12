We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Google has been rolling out tools and features to help students and their parents with homework. It launched an augmented reality feature a couple of months ago. It lets you view 3D anatomy models and cellular structures. Now, the company is adding another feature to its Google Lens app.

Google is said to be using technology from mobile learning app Socratic, which will enable Lens to solve math problems by simply taking a photo. When the feature arrives, all you’ll be required to do is snap a pic of your study material and then highlight an equation or a particular problem you can’t seem to solve. And the Lens will give you quick access to step-by-step guides and detailed explainers.

The idea is to easily look up mathematical concepts giving you trouble. However, the company hasn’t stated when it is planning to roll out the feature. Meanwhile, Socratic itself is available as standalone apps for iOS and Android.

Via: Engadget

