Google Lens makes its way to Chrome

Google Lens is one of the most powerful tools of the search engine giant. It allows users to reverse search images, identify plants, animals, monuments, scan codes, translate text, and do a lot more. The company had been testing Google Lens on Chrome, and it looks like it is finally rolling out.

The option comes as a part of the latest Google Chrome update. The company has removed the reverse image search option, altogether, for Google Lens. Earlier, if you right-clicked on an image, Chrome would offer options like "search for image" which would reverse search the image on Google Images website. However, that option is now gone and has been replaced by "search image with Google Lens".

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Not everyone would like the change though. As ghacks notes, Google Lens is more of a context information provider and not a dedicated reverse image search engine. The Google Lens website shows visual matches and links to other websites that contain information related to that image, but the results are limited.

Though the reverse image search still exists, it takes a few more clicks. For handy reverse search images, users can also install Chrome extensions like Search by Image, Reverse Image Search or Huntress Reverse Image Search. But, the default option is now gone and the only option Google provides is the Lens.

Source: ghacks | Via: AndroidPolice