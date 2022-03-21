We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Apps

Google Lens makes its way to Chrome

By Sanuj Bhatia March 21, 2022, 1:44 am
Google Pixelbook Chromebook chrome OS Source: Pocketnow Video

Google Lens is one of the most powerful tools of the search engine giant. It allows users to reverse search images, identify plants, animals, monuments, scan codes, translate text, and do a lot more. The company had been testing Google Lens on Chrome, and it looks like it is finally rolling out.

The option comes as a part of the latest Google Chrome update. The company has removed the reverse image search option, altogether, for Google Lens. Earlier, if you right-clicked on an image, Chrome would offer options like "search for image" which would reverse search the image on Google Images website. However, that option is now gone and has been replaced by "search image with Google Lens".

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY
search image with google lens chrome Source: Pocketnow

Not everyone would like the change though. As ghacks notes, Google Lens is more of a context information provider and not a dedicated reverse image search engine. The Google Lens website shows visual matches and links to other websites that contain information related to that image, but the results are limited.

Though the reverse image search still exists, it takes a few more clicks. For handy reverse search images, users can also install Chrome extensions like Search by ImageReverse Image Search or Huntress Reverse Image Search. But, the default option is now gone and the only option Google provides is the Lens.

Source: ghacks | Via: AndroidPolice

Read More

 Apps

iPhone users: watch out for this to avoid getting scammed

As much as Apple defends its 'iOS is a secure and private ecosystem' mark, phishy and scam apps have always found a way to the Apple App Store. Even though Apple has tightened the App Store by letting users report fruad apps, the company has never…

By Sanuj Bhatia March 17, 2022, 3:18 am

Search

Latest Articles

 Accessories

Best clear iPhone SE 2022 cases

These are the best Apple iPhone SE 2022 clear phone cases. We've collected some of the best transparent, rugged, silicone, thin, and light clear cases that we could find on Amazon. Check them out!

By Roland Udvarlaki March 18, 2022, 11:00 am
Accessories

These are the best iPhone SE 2022 cases

These are the best Apple iPhone SE 2022 phone cases. We've collected some of the best rugged, silicone, thin, and light cases that we could find on Amazon. Check them out!

By Roland Udvarlaki March 18, 2022, 9:00 am
Phones

iPhone SE 2022, iPad Air 2022 are now available

The brand new Apple iPhone SE 2022 and the iPad Air 5th generation are now officially available in the US and other countries. The devices start at $429 and $599, respectively, and you can find them in-store now.

By Roland Udvarlaki March 18, 2022, 8:00 am
Android

This is what’s new in Android 13 DP2

Google announced the Android 13 Developer Preview 1 in February, and the company started rolling out Developer Preview 2 yesterday. Here are some of the new features new in Android 13.

By Roland Udvarlaki March 18, 2022, 6:32 am