Google Lens, a feature unveiled back in 2017, which was initially reserved for Pixel phones, is now getting an update that will allow it to translate text in offline mode. Up until now, the translation feature of it was only available online with an offline feature being under development for a while. Now, Google is rolling out the ability to translate text on Lens for Android in offline mode.

The information was first reported by 9to5Google(via XDA). The Offline Translation support of Google Lens is rolling out to Android users. It is a server-side one, which means it could take a few days to reach everyone. Once you receive the update, you should see a new “Tap to download” prompt highlighting a new button next to most languages in the “Select language” screen. One you tap on this button, it will download the respective language pack for offline translations.

After the language is downloaded, you’ll get a checkmark next to the language to indicate that it’s ready for offline translations. Don’t tap on the checkmark again as it will remove the language pack from your device. Once downloaded, your Google Lens app on Android will be able to translate text from the downloaded language to the target language even without an internet connection. It works like “Instant” feature in Google Translate. This means, it automatically translates the identified text as soon as you point your camera at it. You don’t need to tap on the shutter button to capture a still shot.

Once done, you’ll get a preview window with the translation overlaid on the live preview. The preview will also include a “Copy all” button to help you quickly copy the translated text onto the clipboard.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
