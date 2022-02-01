Google Lens could soon be available on desktop

Google Lens is one of the most powerful tools of the search engine giant. It allows users to reverse search images, identify plants, animals, monuments, scan codes, translate text, and do a lot more. And, if you're anything like me, you've always felt the need for (proper) Google Lens on desktop. Well, it seems that the wish might be fulfilled soon as a report from 9to5Google claims that Google is working to bring Lens to PC.

Currently, Google Lens can be accessed via Chrome's context menu, but as per the report, Google will soon add a dedicated Google Lens button in the Google Search bar on the desktop. The feature is currently under A/B testing meaning some of you might have already received it.

If you're a part of the test, a new Lens icon will show up in the normal Google search bar on the desktop. Tapping the icon opens up an area on the screen where you can drag and drop (or upload) your image files to search via Google Lens.

After uploading the image, a new web page will open which will show the uploaded image on the left side while the search results (containing Knowledge Panels and relevant matches) will appear on the right side. On this screen, the user will also be given an option to upload another image using the 'upload" button on the top right corner and search it via Google Lens.

Via: 9to5Google, XDA Developers