Google leaks the triple-camera Pixel 4 itself. This is it!

Back to back Pixel 4 stories as the rumor mill just graduated to the next level by Google officially chiming in with a leak itself. There have been a lot of reports lately about the 2019 Pixel phones, the most recent of which we’ve seen yesterday showing off an oval punch hole, shortly after seeing the first mention of a 2019 iPhone-like square camera hump.

Now Google is feeding the speculation with a leak of its own. The image you see above, straight from the horse’s mouth, is the Pixel 4. We’re not sure if it’s the Pixel 4 or the Pixel 4 XL, but it doesn’t really matter. It seems to be focused more on the back of the device, where we have confirmation of the square camera arrangement, containing two lenses, a ToF sensor (hence a triple-camera system), and an LED flash.

What we can also see, or, to put it differently, what we can not see, for the first time, is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. This means that Google will most likely adopt an in-display unit.

With Google officially entering the leaks game, and with the Pixel 3 phones from both last year and this year’s budget models being heavily leaked, we can expect the reports to multiply in the months leading up to the official announcement sometime in October.