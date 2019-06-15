Google LEAKING Pixel 4 means a lot! | PNWeekly #362

Our hosts come from international locales to bring you this week’s episode of the Weekly! Internet speeds be damned, a one day delay ended up benefiting the show because one of the year’s biggest leaks occurred: the Google Pixel 4 is basically official. What was so interesting about this leak is that it came from Google themselves. Joshua Vergara broadcasts from the Philippines and is joined remotely by Jaime Rivera and TK Bay as they talk about the next Pixel device after following up on more Huawei news and some gaming announcements from E3!

It’s all ahead on the Pocketnow Weekly!

