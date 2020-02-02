Google Tangi
Google has forayed into the short-video making apps market with the launch of Tangi. The app is focused on creativity and Do It Yourself (DIY) space.

Google Tangi comes from company’s in-house incubator titled Area 120. The company is launching Tangi initially on the Web and iOS.

After the success of TikTok, there has been a race to launch short-video apps. But unlike TikTok, Tangi wants people to learn new things.

To take on TikTok’s growing popularity, Vine recently announced the release of its successor Byte. Moreover, Instagram launched a new video-music remix feature called “Reels” that allows users to make 15-second video clips set to music and share them as Stories.

The number of short-form video apps is increasing with time. Do you use any of these? Tell us in the comments below!

Source: Google

