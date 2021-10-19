At the Google Pixel Fall Event, the company has unveiled the next generation of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro flagship devices, as well as the latest Google Pixel Stand accessory. The new wireless charger will be able to fast charge the new Pixel flagship duo, and offer a few additional features that were not available in the previous generation.

The new Google Pixel Stand is slightly larger than the previous generation, but it comes with a cooling fan, and 21W fast charging for the Pixel 6, and 23W fast wireless charging for the Pixel 6 Pro. Other Qi-certified devices are still supported and can be charged with this wireless charger, however, they’ll be limited to 15W only.

The plastic of the Pixel stand is made out of 50% polycarbonate, and it uses 39% recycled materials. It weighs 383.6 grams, and it comes with a 1.5m USB-C to USB-C cable, a 30W USB-C power adapter, and a quick start guide to get you started. Fortunately, the adapter is included in the box by default, so there is no need to spend more on an additional adapter.

When it comes to additional features, the Pixel Stand can now offer a new way of checking on your existing Nest cameras, adjusting the temperature of your home, or dimming your smart lights. There are a lot more features that allow you to control your smart home that will be available at glance.

The new Google Pixel Stand will be available “Coming Soon”, and it will retail for $79, the same price tag as the previous generation of Pixel Stand. It will be available in white color, and there was no mention of any other color options.

What are your thoughts about the Google Pixel Stand 2nd generation? Will you consider picking one up for your existing device, or perhaps for your brand new Google Pixel 6, or Pixel 6 Pro? Let us know in the comments!