Google has finally launched a free version of its Stadia game streaming service. You no longer have to shell out $129 to purchase the whole bundle. All you need is a Gmail account, the hardware to play games, and you’re good to go.

You can sign up for Stadia here, and once you’ve registered, download the Stadia app on your phone and start playing your favourite games. Yes, you can play it on your PC, phone, or even a Chrome OS tablet. And oh, you can use your keyboard or a compatible controller too.

To further sweeten the deal, Google is giving two months of free Stadia Pro subscription, which means you get instant access to games such as GRID, Destiny 2: The Collection, and Thumper among others.

However, Stadia is only available in 14 countries as of now that include USA, UK, France, and Germany to name a few. Check the full list here.

Source: Google Blog