Google previewed the Pixel 6 series early last month. Since the official preview, pretty much everything including the camera specs, benchmark, CPU configuration, variable refresh rate, wireless charging speed, and even the fabric cases have been leaked. However, Google hasn’t announced the Pixel 6 launch date yet.

A Reddit user has spotted (via Droid-Life) a Telstra (a cellular network in Australia) promotion for the Pixel 6 series. The promotion is a typical carrier promotion wherein the carrier has a sign up for “the latest Google product news and offers” where users can sign up to indicate their interest and possibly win a prize. However, the terms of the promotion, written towards the bottom of the page, state that users must sign up to learn about Google’s latest product before October 19, suggesting that the information may be available on that date.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing about the October 19 launch date. Jon Prosser, a leaker with a mixed track record, has previously said Google will launch the Pixel 6 series on October 19 and the device would be made available for purchase on October 28, 2021.

Google has also stepped up its branding and advertising all across the US. The search engine giant has been putting up billboards and flyers of Pixel 6 across all the major U.S. cities like New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

I never thought I’d be able to walk around NYC and see my photos being put up on buildings. Again, thank you so much to @Google for allowing me to shoot your Pixel 6 campaign. This has been such a special experience and I’ll never, ever forget it. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bc35u0ujuw — David Urbanke (@davidurbanke) September 18, 2021

With Pixel 6 passing the FCC and showing up on Taiwanese regulatory filing, it seems the launch is right around the corner. Are you looking to picking up Google Pixel 6 this fall? What are your expectations from the product? Let us know in the comments section below!