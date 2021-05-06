Less than a month ago, we came across detailed renders of an upcoming Samsung tablet called the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Now, Google is joining the leak bandwagon by revealing the tablet itself and some of its key specifications as well. The folks over at 91Mobiles spotted the Google Play Console listing of the tablet, indicating that the tablet is very much the real deal and an official launch is not too far off.

Starting with the image on Google Play Console, the design falls in line with what the leaked renders have already shown us. You’re looking at thick bezels, but interestingly, the tablet will come in trims with black as well as white bezels, depending on the color option you pick. Talking about variants, Google confirms that the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be available in WiFi-only as well as cellular models.

Talking about the specs, the budget Samsung tablet will rely on the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T SoC ticking in tandem with 3 gigs of RAM and PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The screen resolution is 1340 x 800 pixels, but there is no information on the diagonal measurement in inches. The Google Play listing also confirms that the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will run Android 11 out-of-the-box, likely with the latest iteration of One UI 3 skin on top. There is a single snapper on the front as well as the back.

However, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite isn’t the only ‘Lite’ tablet that Samsung is working on. Leakster Evan Blass has shared some fresh renders of another upcoming tablet called Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite. This one has a build reminiscent of the flagship Galaxy Tab S7, borrowing its sleek metallic build, dual-camera setup, and uniformly thin bezels from its pricier sibling. Notably, Samsung will offer it in a gold color option as well, alongside a book-style flip cover that has a dedicated slot on the inside to house the S Pen stylus.