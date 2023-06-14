Google continues to improve the Pixel experience with regular feature updates, and the latest June security patch brings several new features and small improvements to Google Pixel smartphones, including the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6 series, as well as the Pixel 7a and Pixel 6a smartphones. The update also includes new features for the Google Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel Phones

Google Assistant watches over your shoulders

Users can use Google Assistant to schedule a safety check and start emergency sharing. For example, when a user is out for a run late at night, they can schedule a safety check. If the user fails to respond in the set duration, the emergency contacts will be notified, and the user’s real-time location will be shared automatically. Users will be able to say, “Hey Google, start a safety check for 30 minutes.”

Safety on the road

Car crash detection has been available in selected regions since 2019. The feature will now keep loved ones in the loop, in case you find yourself in an accident. In addition to contacting emergency services, your Pixel device will also share your real-time location and call status with emergency contacts.

Macro Focus

The Google Pixel 7 Pro has received a new Macro Focus feature allowing users to record video of close-up objects. The new feature enables users to “create larger-than-life videos of the smallest details, like butterflies fluttering or flowers waving in the wind.”

Hands-free photos

The Google Pixel 6 and newer devices have finally received the requested feature that allows users to take hands-free photos. The feature recognizes a raised palm that triggers a 3 or 10-second timer to take a photo. This is useful when you have your phone on a tripod or are further away trying to capture the perfect picture of yourself.

New wallpapers

Pixel 6 and newer phone will enable you to bring your favorite memories of friends and family to life with the Pixel’s new cinematic wallpapers. Google will transform 2D photos into a dynamic 3D scene, giving it a magical look. Alongside the new AI wallpapers, Google also brought new emoji wallpapers that let users mix and match over 4,000 emojis with different patterns and colors to create the perfect live wallpaper.

Recorder speaker labels

The recorder app has been a fan favorite for making it easy to transcript and providing high-quality conversations and interview recordings. Pixel 6 and newer devices will be able to export transcripts into Google Docs, and generate a speaker-labels video clip and search for speakers within recordings.

Quick access to smart home controls

Users will be able to quickly access their smart home devices straight from their lock screens when using the Google Home application. Google redesigned the home panel, allowing users to switch off lights, adjust the temperature, monitor security cameras, and much more.

Other improvements:

The haptics have been improved, and the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a will be able to detect when the devices are placed on flat surfaces like tables and desks. When the phone detects it's on a flat surface, the adaptive haptics will be lowered to prevent jump-scaring users.

Adaptive Charging now uses Google AI to help extend the lifespan of the battery. When the phone is plugged in, it will predict the charging session based on charging habits and slowly charge to 100%, one hour before its expected to be unplugged.

Google Assistant has received more natural and relatable voices with two new options. The Assistant now features a total of 12 US English voices.

Google Pixel Watch

New health features

The Google Pixel Watch will now be able to check the oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels as they change in the user’s blood while asleep. The watch will also be able to track the user’s SpO2 trends over time to provide even more helpful information to improve well-being.

Additionally, Google improved its heart rate tracking, and the watch will be able to notify the user when the heart rate is unusually high or low. This could help indicate potential health conditions and issues.

Other improvements:

The Google Pixel Watch received several improvements alongside the new health features, and the Google Assistant can now speak in more languages, including Italian, Portuguese, Swedish, Polish, and Spanish.

Spotify DJ sessions that allow users to listen to podcasts will be available from your wrist using the three new tiles.

Users will be able to automatically pause their run, walk, and bike exercises when they want to take a break for a quick breather. The Watch will automatically resume tracking once the workout starts again.

Google refined the look of the new Metal Links bands for the Pixel Watch, featuring softer curves and crisp lines to improve the design and style. The new band will be available from June 16 in two colors, Brushed Silver and Matte Black.

