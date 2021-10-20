Google unveiled the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro flagship devices with the company’s first Tensor chipset, and it promised 3 years of software updates and 5 years of security patches. Along with the new devices, the company also unveiled the brand new Google Pixel Stand, as well as new cases and accessories for its devices. Sadly, it looks like the company is no longer producing one of its most unique products, the fabric cases for the Pixel 6 devices.

Looking at the new Pixel 6 cases, we can clearly see that Google switched up its game and it is no longer offering its much-beloved fabric cases. The fabric cases were unique, and loved by many Pixel fans around the world due to their unique design and great material and feel in hand.

The new Pixel cases are built with over 30% post-consumer recycled material and recycled polycarbonate. The new cases come in Cotton Candy, Light Rain, and Stormy Sky colors to match the Pixel 6’s color options, and it’s similar to the Pixel 6 Pro that comes in Soft Sage, Stormy Sky, and Light Frost color options.

Both new cases offer a dual-layer, shock-absorbing design with raised edges to help protect the display from scratches, scuffs, and any other accidental damage. Google promises a perfect fitting, and they’ll be available in the Pixel colors to match the design and the unique look.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 cases will be available for $29 each, and they’re now available for pre-order on Google’s website. Google hasn’t specified when these will be available, but they’ll presumably ship at the same time as the Pixel 6 Series. The Google Pixel Stand will also become available soon for $79, and it’ll support the Pixel 6 devices, as well as the new cases.

