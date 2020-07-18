When it comes to Windows-powered laptops, there is a wide array of designs and form factors to choose from, with the latest innovation being dual-screen laptops. However, Chromebooks have seen little to no experimentation. But things are about to change, as recent code submissions suggest Google is working on a dual-screen Chromebook (via 9to5Google).

The device in question is codenamed ‘Palkia’ and the code submission on Chrome Gerrit clearly mentions a second touchscreen on the device. There is also the mention of a tablet mode, however, it is unclear if we are talking about a clamshell form factor with two inner display or a conventional foldable design with a touchscreen display on the outside as well as inside.

However, a developer’s comment suggests that ‘Palkia’ is not an OEM device, which means this is just a prototype device made to test the waters and we may not necessarily see a foldable Chromebook with dual screens in the near future. However, it is a sign that Google is not averse to the idea of such a device and is experimenting with the software side of things for such hardware.