(Image only for representation)
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

When it comes to Windows-powered laptops, there is a wide array of designs and form factors to choose from, with the latest innovation being dual-screen laptops. However, Chromebooks have seen little to no experimentation. But things are about to change, as recent code submissions suggest Google is working on a dual-screen Chromebook (via 9to5Google).

The device in question is codenamed ‘Palkia’ and the code submission on Chrome Gerrit clearly mentions a second touchscreen on the device. There is also the mention of a tablet mode, however, it is unclear if we are talking about a clamshell form factor with two inner display or a conventional foldable design with a touchscreen display on the outside as well as inside.

However, a developer’s comment suggests that ‘Palkia’ is not an OEM device, which means this is just a prototype device made to test the waters and we may not necessarily see a foldable Chromebook with dual screens in the near future. However, it is a sign that Google is not averse to the idea of such a device and is experimenting with the software side of things for such hardware.

You May Also Like
RedmiBook 14 II and 16 II with 10th Gen Intel CPUs, NVIDIA’s MX350 GPU launched in China
Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand has refreshed its laptop portfolio by launching two new…
NBC has launched Peacock TV on Android, Chromecast and Android TV
The new Peacock TV streaming service from NBC is now available on the Google Chromecast, on Android TV, and on Android devices, with a free 3-month trial
Pocketnow Daily: Apple is Still Increasing the iPhone 12’s Price? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible price of the iPhone 12, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 without charger and more