Google announced the Pixel 4a in August for $349. Now, within two months of launch, the device is up for a $133 discount. The offer is applicable if you purchase the phone using a Google Fi phone subscription. Moreover, you’ll need to sign up for two years of service. The latest development comes from Google Fi’s Twitter account, where Google announced that you can get the Pixel 4a for just $15 per month for 24 months.

Discover a new way to save with our phone subscription program. For just $15/month, get Pixel 4a, device protection, and a phone upgrade after 2 years. Subscribe and save $133 over 2 years → https://t.co/0CX9YMg1J1 pic.twitter.com/bzR3a4S0kD — Google Fi (@googlefi) October 22, 2020

To break it down, Google is offering its latest 4G phone for just $9 per month over 24 months as part of the new Google Fi subscription program. This translates to a total of just $216 for the phone, which equals saving $133 as compared to paying $349 upfront price. Further, you can choose to add in a $6 per month device protection plan, which will take the monthly subscription cost up to $15.

Even after opting for the protection plan, you’d end up paying $360, which is just $11 more than the regular price. For reference, the protection plan covers up to two incidents of accidental damage and one loss or theft claim in a year. Notably, the latter isn’t available to New York state residents so if you damage or lose your phone, you’d still be hooked with the subscription.

You will still have to buy a Google Fi Flexible or Unlimited plan separately.

However, the subscription doesn’t include a Google Fi cell phone plan. This means you will have to buy a Google Fi Flexible or Unlimited plan separately to make calls or use 4G LTE. If you are already a Google Fi subscriber, the phone subscription cost will be added to your monthly Fi bill, according to Google’s terms for the subscription (Via: The Verge).

The Pixel 4a features a 5.81-inch FHD+ display with an Always-On mode and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. It comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone packs a 3,140mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging with USB PD 2.0 standard. It sports a 12.2MP rear camera with support for OIS and EIS. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter. It comes in a single Just Black color.