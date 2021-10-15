Google, the most used search engine in the world, is changing the way search works on mobile, at least in the US. As per the official Twitter account of Google, the company is rolling out continuous search results in its mobile app. This means you won’t have to click ‘next’ or the page number to get to the next set of search results whenever you search for something on your mobile.

Beginning today, continuous scrolling is starting to roll out to Google Search for most English searches on mobile devices in the US. Learn more: https://t.co/ulPL0EaKV0 pic.twitter.com/W0iwL3fdy6 — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) October 14, 2021

Previously, whenever you searched for something on Google and got to the end of a page, you would see a “See more” button to see more results. Now, with continuous scrolling on Google search on mobile, you’ll see search results being loaded continuously. The change is only available in the United States for most English-language for now. It will be supported on the Google search mobile app on both iPhone and Android. There’s no word on mobile browser-based search, for now.

Google says that this move could help users who’re looking for a “variety of ideas or inspiration” on a particular topic, instead of just quick answers. Nonetheless, this is only a change to how Google search displays results, and not how it functions. From a business point of view, this will also result in Google showing more ads to the users. The rollout will begin starting today, with users starting to see changes in the coming weeks.

Via: Techcrunch