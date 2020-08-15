The famed “Google Graveyard” of apps and services might soon have another carcass to bury – Google Duo – but this would be a rather successful one that currently has millions of users. As per a report by 9to5Google, the search giant is planning to sunset Duo in favor of Meet, similar to how Hangouts was decommissioned to make way for new services.

VP and GM of G Suite Javier Soltero, who was recently handed over the command of Google Duo and Messages, reportedly told employees that it does not make sense to have two video apps, and it would instead be more productive to focus the energy on just one. The project is internally codenamed Duet – made from ‘Du’ of Duo and ‘et’ of Meet.

Before Google pulls the plugs on Duo, the plan is to migrate key Duo features such as end-to-end encryption, the ability to make video calls via a contact list of phone numbers, and even 3D effects to Meet. However, the transition from operating two video apps – (Duo and Meet) to just one (Meet) might take two years, so you can rest easy for now. As for Google, this is what the company had to say in a statement: