Pixel 6 Pro
Alleged Pixel 6 Pro render (Credit: JonProsser x RendersByIan)

Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 and its Pro variant are the talk of the leak arena these days. Weeks after alleged renders showcasing a wild redesign surfaced online, some key specs about the camera hardware also popped up. Now, a reliable leakster has tweeted that the imaging upgrades are not just about more megapixels and higher zoom range, but there’s another noteworthy hardware innovation in the pipeline as well. That upgrade is allegedly a ‘gimbal like steady cam mode.’

Leaskster Tron (@FrontTron) also claims that aside from a gimbal stabilization mode, the Pixel 6 will also come equipped with a larger Samsung sensor. Additionally, the improvements in NPU (Neural Processing Unit) and ISP (Image Signal Processor) will ensure a better video capture output. While Pixel smartphones have excelled at still photography – thanks to Google’s computational photography magic – they’ve lagged behind the video capture prowess of Apple and Samsung flagships.

Can the Pixel 6 finally excel at video capture, and catch up with iPhones?

But let’s address the major leak here – a gimbal-like steady camera mode. Now, this is not exactly a new technology, and neither is it the first time that it is appearing on a smartphone. Chinese smartphone maker VIVO equipped its X50 Pro with a similar gimbal-like stabilization tech last year, and continued to refine it with the debut of X60 series this year. So, how actually it works?

Vivo gimbal camera
Tap to see the full-sized image (Credit: VIVO)

In theory, the gimbal camera system is actually a more refined take on the traditional Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) system that you’ll find on many smartphones these days. In this case, the gimbal hardware employs a magnetic frame that is controlled by voice coils and a suspension bridge bracket that relies on ball bearings to connect with the base. This arrangement allows X-axis and Y-axis movement of 3-degrees each, which is much higher than what traditional OIS can achieve.

So, what’s the bigger picture here? Well, a higher degree of axial freedom means better stabilization when recording videos. When paired with EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) and the improved two-axis movement of the OIS system, the system becomes more efficient at negating hand movements, and thus, your videos appear more stable. VIVO claims that the new tech essentially turns your phone into an action camera.

View Google Pixel 5 at Amazon



I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
iphone 13 min svetapplesk edges
Sensor-shift image stabilization is locked for entire iPhone 13 series: Report
Sensor-shift stabilziation involves shifting the whole image sensor of a camera using electrical actuators to compensate for hand movements.
RedMagic 6R goes official with flagship specs
The RedMagic 6R comes with a brand new design compared with the RedMagic 6 and the RedMagic 6 Pro.
google photos pocketnow
Google Photos can now identify random objects to make meaningful Memories
Google Photos will use AI to create artificial frames that fill the movement gap between two similar photos for making a cinematic moment.