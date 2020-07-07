Google shut down its doomed social media service – Google+ – last year for regular users, but kept it alive for G Suite users in a limited capacity, with plans of replacing with Google Currents. Starting today, Google Currents is out of beta and is now available widely, complete with a new logo and design makeover.

Existing plus.google.com URLs will be redirected automatically to currents.google.com (via 9to5Google). Additionally, the Google+ app for Android and iOS has been renamed to Google Currents. The basic premise of Google Currents is that it will provide employees a platform to communicate with other people in their company and have meaningful conversations.

In Google Currents, posts from leadership can be highlighted, while tags can be followed to keep abreast of the latest developments around a topic. There are also new tools that allow users to format posts and suggest relevant tags.