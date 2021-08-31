You may want to pay close attention to your new Google Pixel 5a 5G. Indeed, the device is an excellent option for anyone looking to get a new device with a killer camera and a very compelling price tag. But, unfortunately, there’s no such thing as a perfect product, and it seems that its flaws are already starting to surface.

The latest Google Pixel 5a 5G may not have a fantastic new design, but it’s one of the hottest devices around, or at least for some customers. Unfortunately, it seems that several devices have experienced overheating while using the camera, and the problem doesn’t stop there, as it appears that this issue will eventually disable the flash and camera of your phone. It seems that more and more people have started to report that their Google Pixel 5a 5G is having an overheating problem, including the guys from 9to5Google and Android Central.

9to5Google’s Kyle Bradshaw “found that the Pixel 5a would stop recording after about 4 minutes of recording 4K video with heat as the cause.” While Android Central’s Ara Wagoner experienced this issue while “taking a bevy of photos and some short 1080p videos on an 80-degree Florida morning.” Wagoner also mentioned that he could use the camera of the Google Pixel 5a 5G for about thirty minutes before slowing down and eventually stopped working.

Now, these issues aren’t new, as we had already experienced similar issues with the Google Pixel 5, and remember that the latest Pixel 5a 5G packs almost the same specs but in a smaller package, so this may be a design flaw. However, others believe that the problem may be linked to bugs in the Google Camera app that may be fixed with a future software update. On a positive note, Google has already confirmed to be investigating this issue and another issue that’s making some devices have touchscreen options, even though this problem disappears when using the device in safe mode.

